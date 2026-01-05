NFL playoff field set: Full AFC, NFC playoffs schedule, channels and times

The 2025 NFL regular season is officially over, and the playoff field and schedule are set. It will be an interesting postseason, as teams like the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs have been eliminated from playoff contention. But up-and-coming teams, like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears, have made their way to the dance and are looking to reach Super Bowl LX.

The NFL finalized the playoff schedule on Sunday night. Here’s a look at when the teams will play and how fans can watch all of the games.

NFL Playoff Schedule

AFC

BYE: No. 1 Denver Broncos

No. 2 New England Patriots vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers

Time: 8 p.m. ET on January 11 (Sunday)

Channel: NBC, Peacock

No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. No. 6 Buffalo Bills

Time: 1 p.m. ET on January 11 (Sunday)

Channel: CBS, Paramount+

No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers/Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 5 Houston Texans

Time: 8 p.m. ET on January 12 (Monday)

Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN+

NFC

BYE: No. 1 Seattle Seahawks

No. 2 Chicago Bears vs. No. 7 Green Bay Packers

Time: 8 p.m. ET on January 10 (Saturday)

Channel: Prime Video

No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 6 San Francisco 49ers

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on January 11 (Sunday)

Channel: FOX

No. 4 Carolina Panthers vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Rams

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on January 10 (Saturday)

Channel: FOX