NFL playoff picture 2025: Updated AFC, NFC bracket

Week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season has arrived. For 18 teams, this will be their last game for eight months. The other 14 teams will advance to the postseason where they will play for a shot to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Heading into the Sunday slate, 12 of the 14 playoff spots have been claimed. Two remain: the winner of the NFC South and the winner of the AFC North. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers on Saturday but still need some help. If the Atlanta Falcons defeat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Carolina will go to the postseason. If New Orleans prevails, Tampa Bay will return to the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season.

The Sunday Night Football contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will decide the AFC North. It’s simple; the winner of that game wins the division. The loser begins their offseason.

As far as seeding, the Seattle Seahawks locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with their win over the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. The Denver Broncos currently occupy the No. 1 seed in the AFC and need a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to keep that spot. The No. 1 seeds will earn a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

NFC playoff bracket

Seattle Seahawks (14-3) Chicago Bears (11-5) Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Carolina Panthers (8-9) San Francisco 49ers (12-5) Los Angeles Rams (11-5) Green Bay Packers (9-6-1)

AFC playoff bracket

Denver Broncos (13-3) New England Patriots (13-3) Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4) Pittsburgh Steelers or Baltimore Ravens (9-7) Houston Texans (11-5) Los Angeles Chargers (11-5) Buffalo Bills (11-5)

