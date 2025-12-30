NFL playoffs clinching scenarios revealed for Week 18

It’s Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season, and that means it’s now or never for a few teams to make a final push for the playoffs. For the most part, all the playoff spots have been clinched, but four teams are battling for the final two spots.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will battle for the AFC North title and the No. 4 seed in the conference playoffs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers will compete for the NFC South crown, but there is a twist that involves the Atlanta Falcons, who have been eliminated from playoff contention. Here’s a look at all the Week 18 clinching scenarios for the NFL playoffs.

AFC

CLINCHED:

Denver Broncos (13-3) – AFC West

New England Patriots (13-3) – AFC East

Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4) – playoff berth

Buffalo Bills (11-5) – playoff berth

Houston Texans (11-5) – playoff berth

Los Angeles Chargers (11-5) – playoff berth



Denver Broncos (13-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (11-5); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Denver clinches the AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

DEN win OR DEN tie + NE loss or tie OR NE loss + JAX loss or tie





New England Patriots (13-3) vs. Miami (7-9); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

New England clinches the AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

NE win + DEN loss or tie OR NE tie + DEN loss



Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4) vs. Tennessee (3-13); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Jacksonville clinches AFC South division title and the AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

JAX win + DEN loss + NE loss

Jacksonville clinches AFC South division title with:

JAX win or tie OR HOU loss or tie



Houston Texans (11-5) vs. Indianapolis (8-8); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Houston clinches AFC South division title with:

HOU win + JAX loss



Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at Pittsburgh (9-7); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Baltimore clinches AFC North division title with:

BAL win



Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) vs. Baltimore (8-8); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

PIT win or tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

Seattle Seahawks (13-3) – playoff berth

San Francisco 49ers (12-4) – playoff berth

Chicago Bears (11-5) – NFC North

Los Angeles Rams (11-5) – playoff berth

Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) – NFC East

Green Bay Packers (9-6-1) – playoff berth



San Francisco 49ers (12-4) vs. Seattle (13-3); Saturday night, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

San Francisco clinches NFC West division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

SF win



Seattle Seahawks (13-3) at San Francisco (12-4); Saturday night, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Seattle clinches NFC West division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

SEA win or tie



Carolina Panthers (8-8) at Tampa Bay (7-9); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Carolina clinches NFC South division title with:

CAR win or tie OR ATL win



Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9) vs. Carolina (8-8); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with: