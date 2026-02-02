NFL releases statement responding to Steve Tisch's past involvement with Jeffrey Epstein

The NFL released a brief statement on Monday regarding New York Giants co-owner’s past involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, which was provided NFL insider Mike Garafolo. This comes after the Justice Department released more than 3 million pages related to the investigation of Epstein on Friday, which included Tisch’s name.

“The league is aware of the reports and Steve’s response,” the statement read. “Our office will look into the matter to understand the facts.”

Tisch became the Giants’ chairman and executive vice president in 2005, where he’s stayed for the past two decades. Shortly after the new documents were revealed, however, Tisch released a statement addressing his connection to Epstein.

“We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments,” Tisch said. “I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”

According to ESPN, the majority of their conversations through email occurred in 2012. Based on the emails, it appears that Epstein is connected Tisch with multiple women. In one correspondence dated to April 2013, the subject line reads, “Ukrainian Girl.”

“Hi Jeffrey I just had lunch with your assistant’s friend [name redacted] who I met at your house Wed morning Very sweet girl Do you know anything about her?” Tisch allegedly wrote.

“no, but i will ask … I will get all info, did you contact the great ass fake tit [redacted] shes a character short term, has an older boyfriend going to acting school, a 10 ass. I am happy to have you as a new but (obviously) shared interest friend,” Epstein replied.

In the files, the pair continued to exchange messages before Epstein suggested talking over the phone because he didn’t “like records” of the conversation.

Epstein was a wealthy financier, who was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges. However, he was first arrested in 2006 and convicted in 2008 by a Florida state court for child prostitution and soliciting a prostitute as part of a controversial plea deal agreed to in accordance with the DOJ.

While awaiting trial in 2019, Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell. His death was ultimately ruled a suicide.