NFL reveals BTS look at Cowboys-Eagles trade on draft day for Makai Lemon

The NFL has revealed how the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising trade on draft day, leading to the Eagles landing Makai Lemon. A preview video of the ESPN special, The Pick Is In, showed Cowboys COO Stephen Jones and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman discussing a potential trade. Roseman was looking to trade up to No. 20 overall, as the Eagles were sitting at No. 23. Jones said the Cowboys would trade with the Eagles if they received their two fourth-round picks. Jones also traded next year’s seventh-round pick to Philadelphia.

After Jones and Roseman agreed to the trade, Jones called the NFL to make it official. As that was happening, Lemon was on the phone with the Steelers, because they were planning to take him at No. 21 overall. But when the Cowboys and Eagles made the trade, Roseman called Lemon and told him that they were taking him at No. 20.

.@eagles & @dallascowboys put their division rivalry aside to make a deal on draft night no one saw coming 🚨



The Pick Is In – 7PM ET on ESPN and The ESPN App pic.twitter.com/7KrxBM22KK — NFL (@NFL) May 3, 2026

Makai Lemon was surprised that the Eagles were calling him, but it’s clear the Eagles wanted him on their roster. “There’s a lot to like about him,” Roseman said after selecting the rookie wide receiver, per Dave Spadaro of the Eagles’ official website. “Has the ability to separate in man coverage. At the slot. Can play outside. Physical player. Really good with the ball in his hands. Really good hands. Good in zone coverage. Has really good instincts.”

The trade could work for the Cowboys and Eagles

“We just felt that this was a player that we wanted to go up and get just based on what our board was like at that time and where we were picking,” Roseman said. “It just felt like it made a lot of sense based on our board. Obviously, when you have a player that you like, that is ranked higher on your board than where you are picking, you think that every pick he’s going to be selected. That’s just the way the Draft is.

The trade was surprising because the Cowboys and Eagles are division rivals, and they will do everything they can to beat each other during the season and in the offseason. However, the trade works for both franchises, as the Eagles got the player they wanted, and the Cowboys got extra draft picks.