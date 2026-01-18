NFL rules analyst Gene Steratore doubles down on Josh Allen OT interception: 'The game is not played in slow motion'

The Denver Broncos earned 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday night. A deciding factor in that game was a an overtime interception thrown by Bills QB Josh Allen.

Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian was tied up with Buffalo wide receiver Brandin Cooks for possession of the ball, which ended in McMillian coming away with the ball and an interception being called on the play. After review, the 50/50 ball went the Broncos way, leading the way to much speculation online afterward.

After the play, NFL rules analyst Gene Steratore was on the call alongside Jim Nantz and Tony Romo for the broadcast. During the review, he stated that it didn’t appear as though Cooks held possession of the ball through the play before McMillian came up with it.

“At some point when reviewing plays, the league should consider adding a speed threshold for anything involving the element of time,” Steratore wrote, following up on his initial judgement. “When you slow plays down to 1/100th the speed, it distorts what actually happened and makes it look like, in this case, Cooks possessed the ball for seconds prior to losing it. The game is not played in slow motion or frame by frame.”

Steratore outlined what constitutes a catch: the receiver having control of the ball (a) with two feet down in bounds (b), which the NFL rules analyst believes was present. This is where Steratore believes changed the play — after those two actions are performed “any act common to the game, (c)” such as a step upfield or tucking the ball away, while the receiver maintains control of the ball long enough to do so.

“Now consider this note to the rule: If a player, who satisfied (a) and (b), but has not satisfied (c), contacts the ground and loses control of the ball, it is an incomplete pass if the ball hits the ground before he regains control, or if he regains control out of bounds,” Steratore wrote. “Because Cooks did lose control of the ball when he contacted the ground and the ball never contacted the ground, it was ruled an interception by Denver.”

Following McMillian’s interception, Denver took over on its own 20-yard line and surpassed midfield on a 24-yard pass from QB Bo Nix — who is now set to miss the rest of the postseason with injury — to rookie running back RJ Harvey. The Broncos then drew two controversial pass interference calls on Buffalo, putting them at the Bills five-yard line. This set up for a 23-yard Will Lutz chip-shot field goal, which cemented the postseason win.