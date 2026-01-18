The Denver Broncos held off the Buffalo Bills 33-30 Saturday night in the AFC Divisional Round, earning the right to host next week’s AFC Championship Game at home against the winner of the Houston Texans/New England Patriots.

Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian was pivotal in the win, fighting off Buffalo wide receiver Brandin Cooks for an interception in overtime. It originally looked like Cooks came up with the catch, but McMillian held onto the 50/50 ball and rolled over with it, earning the interception.

As the referees reviewed the play, CBS Sports’ rules analyst Gene Steratore agreed that it was an interception. He was right, and the interception kickstarted Denver’s game-winning drive.

“This is really close,” Steratore said. “I’m not sure that (Brandin) Cooks has possession coming to the ground there to say that it would be simultaneous. It feels to me like Cooks doesn’t have firm possession of the football, and they’re down by contact.”

"I'm not sure that Cooks has possession coming to the ground." – @GeneSteratore pic.twitter.com/AX42TqhAYP — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 18, 2026

Following McMillian’s interception, Denver took over on its own 20-yard line and surpassed midfield on a 24-yard pass from Bo Nix to rookie running back RJ Harvey. The Broncos then drew two controversial pass interference calls on Buffalo, putting them at the Bills five-yard line. This set up for a 23-yard Will Lutz chip-shot field goal, which cemented the postseason win.

The Denver Broncos will now head to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 2015, when they knocked off the New England Patriots 20-18 and sent Hall of Famer Peyton Manning off in style with a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills fell to 0-3 in overtime postseason games. Allen passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, but threw two costly interceptions.