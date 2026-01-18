NFL rules analyst Walt Anderson defends Josh Allen OT interception ruling, reveals why game was not stopped to review play

Former NFL official and current rules analyst Walt Anderson explained in detail Sunday why the league ruled that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw an interception in overtime on the controversial play which led to the Denver Broncos winning the AFC Divisional Round game on Saturday. Anderson, speaking on NFL Network‘s “NFL GameDay,” said the ball never hit the ground when Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks lost control.

The ball ended up in the control of Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian. The play was ruled an interception and league replay officials in New York confirmed it.

“The replay officials in New York and in the stadium were looking at the play, they looked at all the angles,” Anderson said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. “… They’re confirming the call on the field was the ball was immediately loose when it hit the ground… and control was gained by the defender.”

NFL rules analyst Walt Anderson explains the controversial INT in last night's #Broncos win. pic.twitter.com/OAlgk9iVzE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2026

Referee Carl Cheffers did not offer an explanation on the field. Bills head coach Sean McDermott called a timeout, urging officials to take additional time to review the play. Anderson revealed why officials did not stop the game to review the play.

“If you can confirm the ruling on the field was correct, they want to move the game along,” Anderson said.

Bills HC Sean McDermott takes aim at NFL officiating

McDermott felt it was too big a moment in a playoff game for Cheffers not to look at the play on his own. He took aim at the process, which he believed should have been “handled differently.”

“It’s hard for me to understand why it was ruled the way it was ruled,” McDermott said. “In my eyes, it was [a catch], yes. In my eyes, it was. But even if it wasn’t, OK. Let’s just say that, and I’m being objective. Even if it wasn’t, the players are owed, to me, ‘Hey, let’s stop it. Let’s slow it down.’ Let’s put the head referee and give him a chance to look at the monitor just to make sure. Just to make sure.”

Following McMillian’s interception, Denver took over on its own 20-yard line and surpassed midfield on a 24-yard pass from quarterback Bo Nix to rookie running back RJ Harvey. The Broncos then drew two pass interference calls on Buffalo, putting them at the Bills’ five-yard line. This set up for a 23-yard Will Lutz chip-shot field goal, which cemented the postseason win.

“I’m standing up for Buffalo, dammit. I’m standing up for us,” McDermott said. “What went on, that is not how it should go down in my estimation. These guys spend three hours out there playing football, pouring their guts out to not even say, ‘Hey, let’s just slow this thing down.’ That’s why I’m bothered.”