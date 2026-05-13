NFL schedule release 2026: International games, dates revealed

The NFL released their full international schedule for the 2026 season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. There will be nine games across seven countries.

The league will hit Australia, Brazil, England, France, Spain, Germany and Mexico this season. The international games on the NFL schedule will stretch across from Week 1 to Week 11 in 2026.

The full slate of games can be viewed below. The first one takes place on September 11th in Australia.

All nine of the NFL’s 2026 international matchups: pic.twitter.com/g6ek7CC68g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2026

NFL Schedule: International Games

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sept. 11 (AUS), Sept. 10 (US) in Melbourne

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys, Sept. 27 in Rio De Janeiro

Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders, Oct. 4 in London

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Oct. 11 in London

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Oct. 18 in London

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints, Oct. 25 in Paris

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons, Nov. 9 in Madrid

New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions, Nov. 15 in Germany

Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers, Nov. 22 in Mexico

The NFL Schedule release isn’t out in full yet, but some big games have been announced on the docket. that includes the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, their first matchup on that date since 2014.

FOX is scheduled to have the broadcast. Kevin Burkhart and Tom Brady will be up in the booth. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi, as always, will patrol the two sidelines. While it will not be the crew’s first Cowboys-Eagles game, watching it unfold on Thanksgiving should be quite fun.

Thanksgiving has been quite nice to the Cowboys in recent years. Four straight victories have come on the holiday. Three of them were against division opponents as well. Both the New York Giants (twice) and Washington Commanders have made their way to AT&T Stadium, only to fly home with a loss.

The goal is to do something similar with the Eagles. Six months sit between now and the actual game. However, this will be one that people in both Dallas and Philadelphia circle on their calendars.