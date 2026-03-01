NFL Scouting Combine 2026: Carson Beck reportedly booed during throwing session

Carson Beck was reportedly booed by fans in attendance at the NFL Scouting Combine. If you’re confused, it was a pro-Indiana crowd!

USA Today’s Jacob Camenker reported the Miami QB heard jeers during his throwing session in front of NFL scouts and whatever fans made the trip to Indianapolis. Despite the Hoosiers beating Beck and the Hurricanes in the national championship, there was no love lost.

Still, Beck seemed to shrug it off as he went. After a successful college career, he’s onto the next phase.

“A large contingent of Indiana fans was in attendance for Sunday’s workouts at the combine,” Camenker wrote. “Beck spent his final collegiate year at Miami (FL), which played Indiana in the national championship game. Of course, the Hoosiers emerged with a 27-21 victory over the Hurricanes to earn their first-ever national title. One would have thought that would make the Indiana faithful’s gripe with Beck dissipate.

“Nonetheless, the crowd heartily jeered Beck each time he was shown on camera and every time it was his turn in the rotation to attempt a pass. Beck seemed unbothered by the treatment, as NFL Network showed the six-year college football veteran smiling as boos rained down on him during the throwing drills.”

This past season, Beck put himself back into a solid NFL Draft position after his 2024 campaign ended with injury at Georgia. The Hurricanes’ signal caller threw for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 72.4% completion percentage (ACC leader).

Overall, Beck has 11,725 yards, 88 touchdowns, 32 interceptions and a 69.5% completion percentage in his college career. He started two years at Georgia and one at Miami over the course of six seasons.

“You know, 365 days ago, I was in just a really dark place,” Beck said after the national championship “And I was trying to see the light at the end of the tunnel. It was a really difficult thing. There was just a lot going on, mentally, physically, emotionally, to be able to battle and fight through the roller-coaster that life is … “I really couldn’t have done it without all these people around me. This university truly saved me and helped me rebuild into the man that I am today.”

Beck will now await his name to be called during the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. It’s scheduled for April 23rd to 25th.