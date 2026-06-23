NFL sends letter to Brendan Sorsby following supplemental draft decision

The NFL sent a letter to Brendan Sorsby following its decision not to hold a supplemental draft this year. Multiple reporters obtained the letter, which said that Sorsby could be eligible to enter the 2027 NFL Draft.

“Your Petition—filed three business days before the deadline, without any supporting information or documentation, and only after abandoning your recent litigation efforts to avoid NCAA sanctions—does not provide a basis for the League to alter those plans,” the letter says, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The issues presented by your petition are too significant, and too closely tied to the league’s core integrity interest, to permit meaningful review within the timeline presented.”

The letter, written by Larry Ferazani, General Counsel of the NFL Management Council, also says, “The sole reasons identified in your Petition for seeking entry into the Supplemental Draft are that you have been “declared ineligible” by the NCAA, have “exhausted all of [your] avenues to continue in the NCAA,” and “want to now play in the NFL.” The Petition provides no information regarding the basis for, or timing of, the NCAA’s decision. Public sources, however, indicate that in May 2026 the NCAA issued a determination declaring you permanently ineligible from participation in college athletics, based on a sustained pattern of improper gambling activity during your collegiate career at three different universities.

Brendan Sorsby’s attorney responds to the NFL’s decision

Ferazani ends the letter by saying, “By all accounts, you are a talented player with the potential for future success. We encourage you to focus on preparing for possible entry into the NFL through the 2027 NFL Annual Draft.”

After the NFL’s decision, Sorsby’s attorney issued a statement. “It is a violation of the CBA and the law,” Jeffrey Kessler told On3’s Pete Nakos. “We will pursue this with the NFLPA immediately.”

Sorsby was planning to be the starting QB for Texas Tech this fall, but the NCAA ruled him ineligible for his past gambling activities. He won a temporary injunction against the NCAA to make him eligible, but that led to pushback throughout the college football world.

Last week, Sorsby and Texas Tech agreed to part ways, and Sorsby submitted a petition to enter the NFL’s supplemental draft. The league hasn’t held a supplemental draft since 2019.