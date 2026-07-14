NFL suspends Cowboys DE Charles Snowden for first three games of 2026 season

The NFL has suspended Dallas Cowboys defensive end Charles Snowden for the first three games of the 2026 season, according to the league’s transaction wire. Snowden is eligible to participate in all preseason activities, including the games, and his suspension will start when the Cowboys reduce the roster to 53 players.

The NFL didn’t reveal why Charles Snowden has been suspended, but he was arrested for DUI as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders in December 2024. At the time, it was reported that police in Clark County, Nevada, stopped Snowden after receiving a report about a suspicious vehicle. Snowden was given a misdemeanor charge of “DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance, first offense.”

Snowden signed with the Cowboys in June after spending the last two seasons with the Raiders. He played in 15 games for Las Vegas last year and registered 28 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and one interception.

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Snowden entered the NFL in 2021, signing with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. He played in two games during his rookie season and did not see any action until 2024.

After being released by the Bears in 2022, Snowden signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in November of that year and was part of the practice squad. The Bucs waived him before the start of the 2023 season, and the Raiders signed him to their practice squad in December of that year.

Before the Cowboys signed Snowden, they added three players to the roster. At that time, it was the final day of the team’s minicamp, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer discussed making the team better by also evaluating the roster.

“We have a chance to churn a little bit the bottom end of our roster and get guys in here that we think have value in something, size, speed, ball skills, whatever it is,” Schottenheimer said at the time, per Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com. “We’re not afraid to do that. That’s part of improving and building a really, really strong roster.”