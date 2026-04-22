Report: NFL teams informed of positive outlook for Caleb Banks amid foot injury

One of the more difficult evaluations in the 2026 NFL Draft is that Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks. From a talent standpoint, Banks might be the best at his position — oh if only it were that simple. Banks suffered a broken foot at the NFL Scouting Combine, the latest significant injury for the 23-year-old.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, NFL teams received a letter on Wednesday about Banks ahead of Round 1 of the NFL Draft on Thursday. The letter, per Thamel, states that Banks underwent a CT scan on Tuesday, and that he is “on pace to be fully cleared for full football activities in early June.”

Prior to the injury, Banks was seen as a first-round selection. Now, it appears more likely he will hear his name called on Day 2, though it only takes one team to fall in love with Banks and make him their first-round pick.

Caleb Banks is the ultimate boom or bust prospect

Banks missed majority of the 2025 season at Florida, only playing in three games. Two of them were in the backend of the schedule. After playing on Sept. 13 against LSU, Banks was out until the Tennessee game on Nov. 22. His time as a Gator finished one week later with a win over Florida State. Those three games resulted in six tackles, a tackle for a loss, and a fumble recovery — all of which came in the final two contests.

His best season came in 2024, when he featured in 12 games for the Gators. Banks compiled 21 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Banks is the ultimate boom or bust prospect. ESPN‘s Mel Kiper Jr. has Banks coming off the board in the second round (No. 62 overall) to the Denver Broncos.

“Welcome to the draft, Denver! With a pretty deep roster, the Broncos can afford to take a little bit of a risk,” Kiper wrote. “Banks’ talent is more in line with Round 1, but he is dealing with yet another foot injury, which could keep him on the board until the middle part of Day 2.

“Banks is a disruptive presence on the interior, and he can stuff the run at 6-6 and 327 pounds. With John Franklin-Myers leaving in free agency, coordinator Vance Joseph could use someone like Banks on the inside.”