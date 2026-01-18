Saturday night’s NFC Divisional Game between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers was a splattering from the beginning, as Seattle blew out San Francisco 41-6 en route to its first NFC Championship Game since 2014.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold earned his first career Playoff win and is now just one win away from advancing to the Super Bowl. Following the win, the NFL trolled Darnold hard with their own version of his infamous ‘Out Indefinitely: Mononucleosis’ graphic that aired during the New York Jets game against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 16, 2019.

Thanks to the dominant win, the Seattle Seahawks will host the winner of Sunday night’s NFC Divisional Game between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams next Sunday. Darnold, who passed for 124 yards and one touchdown in the win, gave an in injury update and discussed the win postgame.

“I feel good,” Darnold said. “Once I got going, I felt really good, and it was no problem.” Darnold was listed as questionable this week after dealing with an oblique injury, but he certainly did not look limited Saturday night.

“That opening kickoff was unbelievable,” Darnold continued. “The offensive line, the receivers, tight ends, running backs, everybody was doing their job. Obviously, the running backs and then the receivers, stepped up in the passing game.”

Sam Darnold was named Pro Bowler in first season with Seattle

Darnold signed a three year, $100 million contract with the Seahawks prior to the season, and that investment has worked like a charm for the organization. With a win in the NFC Championship Game, Seattle would clinch its first Super Bowl berth since 2014, when it fell to the New England Patriots 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX.

The Seahawks certainly have a great shot to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history, thanks to their self titled ‘The Dark Side’ defense. Led by Pro Bowl selections Devon Witherspoon, Leonard Williams, and DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle allowed just 236 total yards and forced three turnovers, winning the turnover battle 3-0.

They also held San Francisco to just 6/12 on third down conversions and 0/3 on fourth down conversions. In short, it was a disastrous night for the Niners, who saw their season come to an end.

Darnold, who was named a Pro Bowler for the second consecutive season, will now led his team into the NFC Championship Game for the first time in his career. Their opponent, either the New England Patriots or Houston Texans, will be determined on Sunday.