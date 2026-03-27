NFPA 250 qualifying cancelled: Justin Allgaier on pole, lineup set for NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race
Justin Allgaier will sit on the pole for the NFPA 250 at Martinsville Speedway after qualifying was cancelled due to weather, setting the tone for Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. As the young season continues to ramp up, big names are hitting the short track.
The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is set to start racing Saturday at 3:30 pm ET on CW, with 250 laps around the NASCAR’s first short track of the season, totaling 131.5 miles. It is the first race scheduled for the track, with the Craftsman Truck Series off again this weekend. The weekend concludes on Sunday, with the Cup Series race from Martinsville starting at 3:30 pm ET on FS1.
Full running order:
Row 1: Justin Allgaier | Rajah Caruth
Row 2: Brandon Jones | Brent Crews
Row 3: Carson Kvapil | Sheldon Creed
Row 4: Corey Day | Jesse Love
Row 5: Sammy Smith | Parker Retzlaff
Row 6: Sam Mayer | Lee Pulliam
Row 7: Taylor Gray | Ryan Sieg
Row 8: Anthony Alfredo | William Sawalich
Row 9: Brennan Poole | Nick Sanchez
Row 10: Andrew Patterson | Jeremy Clements
Row 11: Josh Bilicki | Dean Thompson
Row 12: Jeb Burton | Harrison Burton
Row 13: Garrett Smithley | Austin Hill
Row 14: Patrick Starpoli | Blaine Perkins
Row 15: Luke Baldwin | Austin Green
Row 16: Josh Williams | Ryan Ellis
Row 17: Joey Gase | Brad Perez
Row 18: Kyle Sieg | Lavar Scott
Row 19: Myatt Snider | Ross Chastain
DNQ: Dawson Crum
DNQ: Justin Carroll
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series
The NASCAR season is now fully underway, as the drivers prepare for short track racing. With 33 races scheduled for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.
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Justin Allgaier currently leads the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series standings with two wins already on his resume, including last week at Darlington. Jesse Love remains in second place, with Carson Kvapil making a move up the board to third. Sheldon Creed remain in fourth.
No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Craftsman Truck Series, that means 12 drivers battling from Race 25 on for the championship.