NHL.com reporter, three children killed in house fire in Minnesota

Tragedy struck the NHL community on Saturday. Long-time NHL reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children were killed in a house fire, the league announced on Sunday.

Pierce was 37. She had been a contributor to NHL.com covering the Minnesota Wild for the past 10 seasons.

“The entire National Hockey League family sends our prayers and deepest condolences to the Pierce family on the passing of Jessi Pierce and her three young children,” the NHL said in a statement. “Jessi loved our game and was a valued member of the NHL.com team for a decade. We will miss her terribly.”

ESPN provided some additional reporting on the house fire. It occurred in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Neighbors reportedly called 911 after seeing flames emerge from the roof. Fire crews were able to find an adult, three children and a dog inside the house. All were dead on the scene.

“The entire NHL.com team is devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jessi and her children,” said Bill Price, VP, Editor-in-Chief of NHL.com. “Jessi’s love of her family and hockey was evident in the energy and passion she brought to her work for us.

“She was an absolute joy to talk to and work with. She will be deeply missed.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Sadly, the house fire is not the first to hit the sports world, with deadly consequences, in recent months.

Denny Hamlin loses father in house fire

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin suffered a loss this offseason when his father, Dennis Hamlin, was killed as a result of a house fire in late December. Dennis Hamlin was 69 years old and already battling some health issues.

Gaston County officials reported that one person had died in the fire that destroyed Denny Hamlin‘s parents’ home. Dennis Hamlin died from injuries sustained in the fire at his residence.

The NASCAR driver’s mom, Mary Lou Clark, was in critical condition at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. after the fire. She has since recovered and has been present at the race track for various events this season.