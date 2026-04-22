The Los Angeles Kings are looking to avoid a 2-0 series deficit to the Colorado Avalanche. Game 2 got underway on Tuesday night at Ball Arena, cruising through a period and some change. Usually, intermissions are the only time when lengthy breaks take place. But some broken glass behind the Kings bench forced a delay of nearly 20 minutes.

Colorado’s home crowd was hyped about an on-ice moment and, as hockey fans do, began to bang on the glass. Someone must have taken things a step too far because a glass pane broke and fell directly on a Los Angeles coach. Certainly a scary sight, considering he is looking in the opposite direction.

Moments later, the Kings and their players began to leave the bench in favor of the ice. Ball Arena crew had to be called down to fix the damage. You can check out the full moment here.

THIS IS INSANE: THE FANS IN COLORADO WERE SO HYPED FOR THE PENALTY SHOT SAVE THAT THEY SHATTERED THE GLASS BEHIND THE KINGS BENCH 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/WYMgGZCQgl — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 22, 2026

Right as the action was about to get back underway, ESPN’s Stormy Buonantony provided a report on the incident. She explained what repairs took place in order to get the bench back in good shape.

“We did finally get the new glass pane up in here officially. The coaches just came back out here on the bench. You can hear the fans’ excitement that we’re going to get things going back underway here after what was, as you said, 15, 20 minutes of real time where there were 13 different people working on getting all of the glass eliminated from here. There were four brooms, two vacuums. But most difficult part, it appeared to be, was deep in the groove. There were three people using heavy screwdrivers to try to make sure they could get the groove reset for this pane.”

Turns out, Buonantony is not the only notable person who might be able to give us a rundown of what took place. Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton had a front-row seat to the entire spectacle.

Sean Payton had a front row seat for the shattered glass behind the Kings bench. 😂 https://t.co/nO6160l84H pic.twitter.com/8zv71G4jO9 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 22, 2026

Hopefully, there is a little extra juice in the building coming out of the break. No goals have been scored quite yet, not something you see too often when it comes to an Avalanche game. They won the President’s Trophy this season for accruing the most points in the NHL. Big scores are their bread and butter, usually blowing teams out. Their plan probably remains the same, as long as glass stays put.