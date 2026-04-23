A second-period scrum in Wednesday’s playoff game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers led to a lengthy delay as the officials sorted through the penalties. Ultimately, a total of 11 players went to the boxes – six Penguins and five Flyers.

A huge scrum broke out between the two teams during the NHL Playoffs matchup and the officials had to work to break them up. The game then entered a brief delay as the referees went through who would head to the box for roughing as a result of the incident.

The boxes then hit full capacity. The Penguins saw Bryan Rust, Samuel Girard, Connor Dewar, Erik Karlsson, Ryan Shea and Justin Brazeau go to the box. On the Flyers side, they saw Travis Konecny, Cam York, Matvei Michkov, Travis Sanheim and Chrisian Dvorak get called for roughing.

A WHOLE LOTTA PENALTIES, but most importantly Philly is heading to the PP. https://t.co/XQ5Mc502H1 pic.twitter.com/H9ZCoQTXxL — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 23, 2026

Rust was assessed a double minor, meaning he had to go to the penalty box for four minutes. But after the officials sorted things out, the Flyers took advantage.

Less than a minute after the scrum, Trevor Zegras brought the game to a 1-1 tie on a slap shot at the 5:18-mark. Four minutes later, Philadelphia took its first lead of the game when Rasmus Ristolainen buried a snap shot to go up 2-1. That score held until the 11:18-mark when Seeler found the back of the net on a snap shot of his own to extend the Flyers’ advantage to 3-1. Sean Couturier assisted on all three goals.

Pittsburgh went into Wednesday’s game needing momentum against rival Philadelphia, and Penguins star Sydney Crosby knew it. They trailed the Flyers 2-0 as the series headed to Philadelphia, which is why Crosby said it’s important to have a sense of urgency heading into Game 3.

“Obviously, the urgency is heightened,” Crosby said, via ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. “I think it’s always heightened when you’re down in a series. You’re trying to give momentum back. I’ve been up 3-1 in a series. I know how quickly that can turn.”

The Penguins and Flyers both had 98 points during the regular season. Pittsburgh went 41-25-16 on the year while Philadelphia had a 43-27-12 overall record. That set up the series to kick off the NHL playoffs, and Penguins defenseman Connor Clifton acknowledged the magnitude of the rivalry.

“Obviously, ‘Battle of Pennsylvania,’ a little history there,” Clifton said, via NHL.com. “… I think it’s a good matchup for us. I’m sure Sid’s licking his chops.”