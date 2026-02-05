Nick Emmanwori injury update: Seahawks star DB reveals his status for Super Bowl LX

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori just gave an update on his health ahead of the matchup against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Emmaanwori said he expects to play in the championship game despite dealing with an ankle injury.

“I’ll be ready to go,” Nick Emmanwori said, per Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network. Emmanwori suffered the injury at the end of practice on Wednesday, and Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald revealed that it was a low-ankle sprain.

