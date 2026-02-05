Nick Emmanwori injury update: Seahawks star rookie limited in practice ahead of Super Bowl LX

Just days before Super Bowl LX, the Seattle Seahawks pool report issued a concerning update.

Seahawks star rookie safety Nick Emmanwori, who was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team, was limited on Wednesday with an ankle injury that he suffered during practice.

Per the pool report, Emmanwori injured his ankle while defending a pass in practice. He however walked off the field on his own.

“He had an ankle today, we brought him in to look at it, and we’ll kind of go from here and figure out what are the next steps,” head coach Mike Macdonald said.

A situation to monitor, via the #Seahawks pool report on star S Nick Emmanwori. pic.twitter.com/Kx8vJG82el — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2026

Emmanwori, who was selected with the No. 35 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, has been a major catalyst for Seattle’s first run to the Super Bowl since 2014. In 14 games this season, Emmanwori recorded 81 tackles, 11 pass deflections, 2.5 sacks, and one interception. He has formed a deadly duo with Devon Witherspoon in the Seahawks secondary, anchoring ‘The Dark Side’ defense.

The rookie was one of five Seahawks limited in practice on Wednesday, alongside left tackle Charles Cross (foot), left tackle Josh Jones (ankle, knee), fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck), and NFC Championship MVP quarterback Sam Darnold (oblique).

Quarterback Sam Darnold was also limited in practice for Seattle on Wednesday

There are, however, no concerns about Darnold potentially missing Super Bowl LX. Drew Lock is Seattle’s backup quarterback. “Sam’s right on schedule,” Mike Macdonald said. “So we’ve had this plan over here the last X amount of weeks, and it varies every day. And today he had a great day, so we’re right on schedule.”

Darnold has quietly evolved into one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the league, as he’s led his teams (Minnesota and Seattle) to a 30-7 record across the past two seasons. In that span, the USC alum boasts 8,367 passing yards and 60 touchdowns with 26 interceptions.

Tight end Eric Saubert (hamstring), wide receiver Jake Bobo (hand), fullback Brady Russell (hand), linebacker Ernest Jones IV (chest), safety Julian Love (shoulder), and linebacker Drake Thomas (shoulder) are also present on the injury report, but practiced in full on Wednesday.

Seattle knocked off the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round before holding off the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. They will face the New England Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, which New England won 28-24 thanks to a game-clinching interception at the goal-line by defensive back Malcolm Butler.