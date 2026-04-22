Nick Saban provides lone negative on Caleb Downs ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban has coached a few future Hall of Famers in his career. Few were as potentially instantly recognizable as safety Caleb Downs, who was a star from Day 1.

As Downs awaits his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, Saban joined The Pat McAfee Show to talk about some of his former Alabama stars. He did have one potential concern for Downs, he admitted.

“The only negative I would say, I talked to him on the phone the other day, and it was the same thing when he played for us,” Saban said. “He tries to butt them to the ground; he hits them so hard. I said, ‘How about trying to wrap them up?'”

The hosts of The Pat McAfee Show bust out laughing. When it comes to criticisms, that’s a pretty faint one from Saban. Caleb Downs is just that good.

Saban was quick to praise his former player on the show. There’s a ton to like.

“Caleb Downs has made more plays in college than anybody in the draft,” he said. “All right? So he makes that many plays in the NFL, what’s the capability gap? How much better can he get?”

Downs was a superstar from jump at Alabama, emerging as a bona fide draft pick that early in his career. He logged 107 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and four passes defended.

That was as a freshman. He didn’t quite reach those tackle totals at Ohio State after transferring, but he did begin to make more of an impact behind the line of scrimmage.

Regardless, Saban knew Caleb Downs was a star right away. The talent was undeniable.

“I would say that when he played for us as a freshman, he would have been the first safety taken in the draft,” Saban said. “I mean, the guy is so instinctive. He’s got really good ability. He is a phenomenal person. And he is a football junkie and he is just so instinctive on the field and such a fast reacter.

“Now he plays better, everybody questions whether he can play in the deep part of the field. He can play in the deep part of the field. But when he’s in the deep part of the field and he comes downhill, he’s going to bust your ass. He’s a thumper.”

Where will Caleb Downs be taken in the 2026 NFL Draft? You won’t have to wait long to find out on Thursday night.