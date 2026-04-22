Nick Saban reveals recent score at Augusta National

Nick Saban has been playing a lot more golf in retirement, in addition to being a part of ESPN’s College GameDay. That includes shooting pretty good scores at Augusta National, the home of The Masters.

Saban’s played the course plenty, but he actually revealed his score at a recent round of his. When asked about his golf game as of late, Saban did say he shot his age.

The older you get, the more impressive it becomes, funny enough. Saban is 74 years old and is able to get his score in the mid-70s. That’s pretty impressive. But he had quite the round at Augusta National.

“I’m playin’ a lot of golf,” Saban said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Sometimes good, sometimes bad, man. That’s a metaphor of life, that game. You hit a good shot, you’ve got to deal with success. You hit a bad shot, you’ve got to deal with failure and focus on the next shot. And if you don’t focus on every shot, you get punished. It’s the damndest thing.

“I’ve shot my age three times. (I most recently did it) about a week ago. I’m 74 years old. The older you get, the easier it gets to hit the number. … I actually shot 82 at Augusta about a month ago. I was nine-over on the front and one-over on the back. I went through Amen Corner one-under, birdied the 12th.”

This isn’t the first time Saban’s talked about Augusta National and his love for The Masters Tournament. During a trip to the 2022 tournament, he was there to support Alabama alum Justin Thomas, one of the more popular and better players on the PGA Tour.

“Well, it was a fun day,” Saban said at the time. “It’s a great place with unique tradition. I know how much this tournament means to a lot of players.”

Saban also talked about certain holes on the course and their placements. It is one of the more unique courses in the world and considering its history and fame, you can break this stuff down until the cows come home.

“I mean, they are all great,” Saban said of the holes on the course. “And believe me, I really enjoy playing it. It’s probably my favorite place in the world to play; it’s a beautiful course. And it’s very very difficult, and very challenging — especially the green structures — you gotta have great touch, which is not something I’m really known for.”

