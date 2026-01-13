Nico Collins injury update: Texans WR leaves game after landing on head

Entering the fourth quarter, the Houston Texans hold a one-point lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers in AFC Wild Card round action. It’s been a pure defensive battle, as neither team has really been able to break through. And while Houston continues to attempt to do so, it is without star wide receiver Nico Collins for the time being.

Collins fell on his head after a target from quarterback CJ Stroud. The pass fell incomplete but concern immediately turned to the well-being of Collins. Trainers came out onto the field before seeing him walk off under his own power.

Nico Collins went down hard on his head and is now being evaluated for a concussion. #Texans #TexansvsSteelers #HTownMade #HOUvsPIT pic.twitter.com/pPyLokMBDW — The Sideline Report (@Mikebalotti__) January 13, 2026

Shortly after, news broke of Collins being evaluated for a concussion. Not all too surprising, considering there was another play where Collins left the field due to a blow to the head. The Texans did not provide any kind of official update but ESPN’s Laura Rutledge did provide a report.

“Well, unfortunate what you see on your screen here from the Texans,” Rutledge said. “Nico Collins being carted off. He was in the medical tent for a while just now, being evaluated for a concussion. And now, as you can see, he is heading to the locker room. Joe, he was hunched over after this injury for a good minute. He couldn’t even make it into the medical tent for a while and now, they’ll take him into the locker room.”