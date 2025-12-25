As Nike gets ready to release Caitlin Clark’s first signature shoe in 2026, the company went all-out with her first brand anthem. The ad, which dropped Christmas Day, featured a star-studded cast.

In the commercial, titled “From Anywhere,” Clark shoots a basketball from different spots. Notable names such as rapper Travis Scott, former Iowa coach Lisa Bluder and the Kelce brothers – Travis and Jason – appear and challenge the Indiana Fever star to make shots from very long range.

Clark’s first signature shoe is due to drop in Spring 2026. With the Christmas holiday, Nike is starting to launch its campaign for what’s sure to be one of the most anticipated sneaker releases in recent memory.

Caitlin Clark is proof that you can make it From Anywhere. pic.twitter.com/cFbxO5lOu3 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) December 25, 2025

“Nike’s signature roster features all-time greats, and I am incredibly proud to join some of the best athletes in the world,” Clark said in a statement, via sneaker insider Nick DePaula. “I’m excited to share a first look at what we’ve created together.”

Clark and Nike first joined forces during her college career at Iowa, where she made two national championship games under Bluder. Their partnership continued in the WNBA after the Fever drafted Clark with the No. 1 overall pick. The deal is reportedly for eight years and worth $28 million.

Nike started ramping up its efforts ahead of Clark’s signature shoe drop. The brand released her signature logo in August, along with merchandise featuring the “CC” icon.

Caitlin Clark signature shoe could be big business

Through her first two WNBA seasons Caitlin Clark has launched multiple PEs, including a Kobe V Protro in Fever colors and another which paid homage to her late dog, Bella. All the while, anticipation continues to build for her sneaker, and the expectation is it will release in Spring 2026.

When the sneaker officially drops, Nick DePaula predicted it could result in a huge win for Nike. He thinks it could turn into a nine-figure payoff for the brand and build on success of other WNBA stars such as Sabrina Ionescu and A’ja Wilson.

“Signature shoes, I would say in the W, there was obviously a 10-year window where there weren’t any players with a signature,” DePaula told Front Office Sports. “We’ve now seen Sabrina’s line take off. Her line, there were 54 NBA players that wore it last season. It’s become one of the biggest businesses in signature shoes. A’ja Wilson now has had a successful launch, as well.

“I think when Caitlin’s shoe comes out, I think it can be a $100 million business. I think it could become a top-five signature franchise not just in the W, but across basketball. That would be one of the reasons I would’ve maybe rushed it. But of course, you want to get it right.”