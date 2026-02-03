The dating rumors continue to swirl around Nikki Bella and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean. They got even louder after her comments on WWE Raw amid chants of “Coop!” from the audience.

However, speaking with TMZ, Bella confirmed her relationship status. She said she is still single despite the chatter on social media.

During Monday’s Raw in Philadelphia, the fans in the stands were chanting “Coop,” and Bella wondered if they were booing because the Eagles aren’t in the Super Bowl. Her twin sister Brie said it sounded like DeJean’s first name, and Nikki had a joke that further amplified the rumors.

“Can you blame a girl for having good taste?” Nikki Bella said. “I mean, Pro Bowl, baby.”

Rumors about DeJean, 22, and Bella, 42, swirled throughout the 2025 season – his second with the Eagles, her favorite NFL team. In fact, Us Weekly reported the two “have hung out” and said she was still living the single life as of December 2025.

“I’ve really taken the time to kind of date myself,” she told the publication at the time. “I have days where I get to focus a lot on me and self-care and just really get to know who I am in my 40s. I feel like I have this whole new era to look at, and I get to choose how I want to be and [where to] take it.”

Bella was previously married to her Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. They got married in 2022 before Bella filed for divorce two years later. Bella and Chigvintsev welcomed a son, Matteo, in 2020.

Of course, Nikki Bella and John Cena also had a six-year relationship, and they were engaged to be married. However, they called it off in July 2018, though they reunited at Royal Rumble in 2025.

More recently, though, DeJean has been at the center of the dating rumors. He is coming off a decorated second season with the Eagles out of Iowa, and he made the Pro Bowl. DeJean had two interceptions and 16 passes defended in 2025. He also added 93 total tackles, including four tackles for loss.

Those numbers not only sent him to the Pro Bowl, but also gave him a First Team All-Pro selection. It followed up a strong rookie campaign in 2024 where he anchored an Eagles secondary en route to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.