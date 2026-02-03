Nikki Bella seemingly confirms Cooper DeJean dating rumors on 'WWE Raw'

Nikki Bella may have confirmed that she is dating Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean during her appearance on WWE Raw. On Monday’s show in Philadelphia, Bella hosted a segment with her twin sister, Brie Bella, and it seemed like the fans were booing them.

“Is that for the Eagles not getting in the Super Bowl or for us?” Nikki Bella asked. Brie said that fans are saying “Coop” for Cooper DeJean. Nikki began to laugh and said, “Can you blame a girl for having good taste? I mean, Pro Bowl, baby.”

Brie Bella: "I actually think they're saying Coop"



Nikki Bella: "Can you blame a girl for having good taste?" pic.twitter.com/2L6SOsF3kl — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) February 3, 2026

To be fair, Nikki Bella could have said that for her in-ring character, but it has been reported that she and DeJean have been casually dating. In December, Us Weekly reported that Bella attended a couple of Eagles games.

“They have hung out,” an insider told the outlet at the time. “She is having fun and enjoying being single.”

Bella was previously married to her Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. The former couple tied the knot in 2022 before Bella filed for divorce two years later. Bella and Chigvintsev welcomed a son, Matteo, in 2020.

Nikki Bella is enjoying the single life

In January, Bella spoke to Us Weekly about personal life. “I’ve really taken the time to kind of date myself,” she said. “I have days where I get to focus a lot on me and self-care and just really get to know who I am in my 40s. I feel like I have this whole new era to look at, and I get to choose how I want to be and [where to] take it.”

Bella, 42, began her WWE career in 2007. During her time with the professional wrestling organization, Bella won the Divas Championship twice and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with her sister in 2020. Along with her work in the ring, Bella has appeared in multiple reality shows, including Total Divas and the spinoff Total Bellas.

DeJean, who turns 23 next week, just finished his second season in the NFL. The Eagles selected the former Iowa star in the second round of the 2024 draft, and DeJean helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl during his rookie season. In 2025, DeJean was selected to the All-Pro First Team after posting 64 tackles, two interceptions, and 16 passes defended.