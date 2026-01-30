Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who has not suited up for the Denver Nuggets since Dec. 29 with a knee injury, will return to game action Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news.

Prior to his injury, ‘The Joker’ was averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists. With Jokic in the lineup, the Denver Nuggets were 22-10. Without him in the lineup, Denver was just 10-6 in its last 16 games.

Denver's Nikola Jokic – out since Dec. 29 with a knee injury – plans to return tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers at home, sources tell ESPN. Jokic now is in position to also play in Sunday's showdown vs. Oklahoma City in Denver and be eligible for the season awards. pic.twitter.com/2Y6bncli50 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2026

“First off, this is on the front end of his return timeline, so he was able to get through this injury well,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on Friday’s SportsCenter. “Secondly, they just lost Aaron Gordon, who’s a vital player for them for 4-6 weeks with another hamstring injury. They’ve been getting by on their wing and a prayer without him. They’ve kept their situation in the standings despite these injuries. They’ve got other guys like Cam Johnson around, so getting Jokic back now is a huge boost.

“I expect them to monitor his minutes in back-to-backs for the next couple of games to make sure he gets his win back. And, he missed 16 games. There’s a tiny, tiny buffer for him to qualify for the postseason awards. Although I don’t think that will be important to him, he was having one of the most prolific seasons in the NBA when he suffered that injury.”

Denver Nuggets remained No. 3 seed despite Nikola Jokic’s injury

Jokic returns to the court as the Denver Nuggets sit at 32-16 on the season, good for third place in the Western Conference behind No. 2 seed San Antonio (32-15) and No. 1 seed Oklahoma City (38-11). The Serbian boasts one of the strongest resumes in NBA history, including three NBA MVPs, an NBA Championship and an NBA Finals MVP, eight NBA All-Star selections, and five First Team All-NBA selections.

As Windhorst mentioned, Jokic would remain eligible for postseason honors if he doesn’t miss any time over the remainder of the season. The Nuggets star looked well on his way to earning a sixth First Team All-NBA nod, as he scored at least 30 points in 12 games this season. In two of those games, Jokic scored at least 50 points. He has hit the 50-plus point mark five times in his career, most in Nuggets history.

The Nuggets will clash with the red-hot Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, marking his return. The game is set to tip at 9 p.m. ET.