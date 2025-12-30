Nikola Jokic injury update: Nuggets star suffers knee issue vs. Heat

The Denver Nuggets are out East following Christmas, playing the second of two games in the state of Florida. A one-point loss to the Orlando Magic took place on Saturday, now facing off against the Miami. And there is a big-time injury scare facing Denver early from the Kaseya Center.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic suffered what appeared to be a left leg injury in the final seconds of the first half. Standing down near the rim, teammate Spencer Jones seemingly stepped on Jokic, only for his leg to buckle up. He immediately went down and grabbed in the general knee area.

Nikola Jokic just hyperextended his knee.



Doesn’t look good… pic.twitter.com/34QCdy3QXF — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) December 30, 2025

NBA reporter Marc Stein quickly put out an update via the Nuggets during halftime. He tweeted out, “The Nuggets say Nikola Jokić (left knee injury) is questionable to return.” Maybe a positive sign for Denver if Jokic is able to return to the game in any kind of capacity.

Jokic played 19 minutes in the first half, recording 21 points on nine of 14 shooting. He was en route to another incredible night, also adding five rebounds and eight assists. Triple-doubles have become normal for the three-time MVP, potentially adding another one on Monday night.

Instead, there are going to be questions about his long-term health. If Jokic does not get back in the game, hopefully, there will be an update during postgame press conferences.

Denver Nuggets competing in Western Conference, how Nikola Jokic injury changes things

The Western Conference is as competitive as ever. Denver currently sits in third place due to a 22-9 record entering Monday. Both the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are ahead of the Nuggets, while the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets are just a game behind.

Playoff positioning is going to be key come the end of the season. Getting home court advantage and making sure favorable matchups can be the difference between an early exit and making a potential run to the Finals.

Denver losing Jokic would seriously hurt the kind of push they are hoping to make. He is squarely in the mix for the MVP, if not currently the favorite. Right now, Jokic is averaging 29.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 11.4 assists per game. Over 60% of his shots are dropping and 44% from the three-point line. It goes without saying how important he is to the Nuggets, needing to find some positive news on his health.