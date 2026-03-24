'No longer a flash in the pan': Steve Letarte places Carson Hocevar among NASCAR greats after strong Darlington showing

Carson Hocevar came out of nowhere in Stage 3 to finish fourth in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway. Hocevar was in 17th position with 42 laps to go and went on a passing spree to score his second top-five finish of the 2026 season.

Hocevar showcased his raw talent at Darlington, one of the tougher racetracks on the schedule. Steve Letarte took notice of what he did and said when it comes to that raw talent, not many in the history of NASCAR can top him.

“When you look at just raw talent, he’s in that Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Kyle Busch [tier]. You can go down those ones that are just naturally gifted,” Letarte said on Inside the Race. “It’s no longer a flash in the pan, they’re the real deal.”

"They're the real deal."



The NASCAR Inside the Race crew had some high praise for @CarsonHocevar. pic.twitter.com/e2jQRVxV8K — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 23, 2026

Carson Hocevar put on a show at Darlington

It’s high praise for the 23-year-old Hocevar, who is in just his third season in the Cup Series. What’s been impressive is that Hocevar is doing this in a Spire Motorsports car, not a Joe Gibbs Racing for Hendrick Motorsports machine.

While Spire has made gains this season, nobody would put them in that tier with JGR or Hendrick. And yet, Hocevar found a way to put on a show at Darlington.

One of the most interesting onboards from the race was the No. 77 of @CarsonHocevar as he went from 17th to 5th at the end of the race. pic.twitter.com/CQJrGxlVOW — Bozi Tatarevic (@BoziTatarevic) March 24, 2026

“Super proud of this No. 77 Chevrolet team. It hasn’t been a lack of effort, but just a lack of luck that takes us out of finishes, so it’s nice to take one today,” Hocevar said after the race. “Chili’s put a lot of effort into this throwback scheme, so it’s great to give it a good run. I had fun. Our Chevy was good. It didn’t feel crazy different, but it seemed like it was way different for everyone else and we were able to pass a lot of cars. That was beneficial for us, for sure.”

Hocevar has his whole career ahead of him still. He’s still searching for that first career win, and it feels like he’s close to getting to Victory Lane. For now, he sits 13th in the points standings, currently in position to make The Chase.