Noah Sewell injury update: Bears defender carted off after non-contact fall

Chicago Bears linebacker Noah Sewell was carted off the field after suffering an ankle injury on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers. The incident happened in the third quarter, and it was a non-contact injury. The Bears immediately ruled him out of the game.

Noah Sewell left the game after recording one tackle in the Sunday night contest. Entering Week 17, the former Oregon star has notched 58 tackles and one forced fumble in 12 games with eight starts. He has had injury issues this year, missing two games with an elbow injury.

Noah Sewell carted off the field pic.twitter.com/9uCqhLX55Z — Depressed Bears Fan (@DepBearsFan) December 29, 2025

The Bears selected Sewell in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. In September, Bears head coach Ben Johnson praised the 23-year-old for his work on the field.

“He’s the epitome of a linebacker,” Johnson said of Sewell, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “He’s a little bit of a throwback in this era, too, really physical, not afraid to see ball get ball. He strikes with aggression, gets off blocks. He’ll shoot a gap if he sees it open. I think he’s been a guy that really from the spring time, to camp, I’ve been pleased with how he’s progressed.”

Noah Sewell ‘plays the game the right way’

Johnson also discussed Sewell’s growth sice the beginning of the year. “Noah’s really taken the right approach,” Johnson said. “The confidence has just grown steadily as well. He’s a guy that takes a lot of pride in what he does. He’s a guy that goes out there, plays hard, and plays the game the right way.”

Bears fans are hoping for the best for Sewell, who has helped the team win the NFC North for the first time since the 2018 season. After losing the first two games, the Bears won 11 of the next 13, and it’s the first time since the 2018 season that the Bears have won at least 10 games.

Since the last time the Bears played in a Super Bowl (2006 season), they have made the playoff just four times, including this year. Chicago hasn’t won a playoff game since reaching the NFC Championship in 2010.