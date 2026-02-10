Notable entries for NASCAR Truck Series opener at Daytona feature eye-opening star power

After a bumpy offseason, NASCAR officially returns at Daytona this weekend for the first points races of the 2026 season. The Craftsman Truck Series gets the action started with the Fresh From Florida 250 on Friday. And there is no shortage of star power in the field.

NASCAR just released the full entry lists for all three series, but the Truck Series entries specifically will certainly turn some heads.

Notable names include Tony Stewart, the 3-time Cup Series champion driver, who is making his first NASCAR Truck Series appearance since 2005. Cleetus McFarland, the automotive YouTube sensation with a following of nearly 5 million subscribers, is set to make his Truck Series debut with Niece Motorsports, pending approval. Also set to try his luck at the World Center of Racing in Daytona Beach, Florida, is X Games legend and modern-day daredevil Travis Pastrana.

Familiar NASCAR names enter the fray

Some familiar Cup Series names, including Corey LaJoie, Carson Hocevar, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell, and John Hunter Nemechek, help to fill out the entry field of 44 drivers. Toni Breidinger, the first NASCAR driver to appear in the SI Swimsuit Issue, will also make a Trucks run at Daytona. It will be the first go of her 8-race Truck Series schedule with Rackley WAR in 2026.

Of course, all 44 entries won’t make the final field for the Fresh From Florida 250. Qualifying will narrow the final race field down to 36 trucks by the time it’s all said and done.

Last year’s winner, Corey Heim, who won 12 races and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship in 2025, is nowhere to be seen on the entry list. He is, however, set to make a run at the Daytona 500 in the No. 67 Toyota for 23XI Racing. Daytona will be the first of a 12-race Cup Series schedule for the promising development driver.