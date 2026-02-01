Novak Djokovic leaves future up for interpretation after Australian Open Finals loss

Novak Djokovic fell short in his bid for major No. 25 in his Australian Open Finals loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the wee hours of Sunday morning. At least, east coast viewers had an early wakeup time!

Alcaraz and Djokovic renewed their budding rivalry, now split evenly 5-5 in 10 meetings. The 22-year-old Spaniard beat Djokovic in four sets after dropping the first.

As it stands, Djokovic holds the men’s record for major titles with 24 and tied with women’s legend Margaret Court. The chase for 25 is still on while Alcaraz won No. 7 on Sunday. With the current changing of the guard in the sport, Djokovic, 38, has a murky future based on his comments.

“What you’ve been doing … the best word to describe it is historic, legendary,” Djokovic said. “So congratulations. I wish you best of luck for the rest of your career. You’re so young. You have a lot of time, like myself. I’m sure we’ll be seeing each other many times in the next 10 years.”

Based on that statement, Djokovic doesn’t want to stop playing any time soon. But the Serbian, who’s dominated the Australian Open with 10 titles, seemed really thankful and grateful after his runner-up finish. It didn’t sound like someone who would return a decade from now.

“God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone in six months or 12 months, so it has been a great ride,” Djokovic said. “I love you guys.”

Djokovic has won a record 10 Australian Opens to go along with his record 24 Grand Slam singles titles. He last won an Australian Open in 2023, which is also the last year he won a major. The perceived GOAT of tennis won the Australian, French and US Open that year, falling to Alcaraz in a five set epic in the Wimbledon Final.

A long time rival of other greats such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Djokovic’s longevity sticks out. He defeated four-time major winner Jannik Sinner (Italy) in the semifinals to reach the Aussie big stage this weekend.

Djokovic has made 38 Grand Slam Finals in his career, winning 24 of them. He made be the elder statesman of the sport, but he’s made the 2024 Wimbledon Final and 2026 Australian Open Final, holding out hope he can win major No. 25 to stand alone.