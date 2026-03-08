No. 8 team member scolds Kyle Busch over poor tire management after latest issue at Phoenix

It’s gone from bad to worse for Kyle Busch in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway. First, there was a blown tire on Lap 93 in Stage 2 that put him multiple laps down.

Busch managed to get himself in position for the free-pass until he experienced another tire failure coming to the end of Stage 2. Busch, though he had to pit early, was still awarded the free-pass from NASCAR. However, his penalty for pitting early meant he would have to restart at the tail of the longest line to begin Stage 3.

Busch’s team was not happy with him. An unidentified team member, speaking over the radio, fumed at Busch for not taking care of his tires.

“All we had to do was limp to the freaking caution,” a team member said, via Eric Estepp. “I’m trying to get him to conserve, take care of it, there’s only so much I can do. I’m holding a headset not a steering wheel.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 team miss the mark at Phoenix

Frustration, whatever you want to call it, is setting in with the No. 8 team. That winless streak going back to June 2023 is going to continue and Phoenix has been an all-around disappointing effort. It started in qualifying when Busch qualified 29th. He got lapped in Stage 1 before the tire issues began.

The start of his 2026 season has very much been up-and-down, solid runs at Daytona and COTA with disasters at Atlanta and now Phoenix. Busch is notably working with a new crew chief this season. Jim Pohlman is sitting atop the pit box, and it’s obviously going to take some time for that partnership to blossom.

Richard Childress Racing was hopeful that Busch would get off to a fast start in 2026 after back-to-back seasons with no playoffs. It hasn’t materialized for Busch and the No. 8 team.

They are in a hole already and have significant work to do to get into Chase contention. Busch will look to rebound next Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.