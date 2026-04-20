In one of the most anticipated WrestleMania debuts in recent history, Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar in a clash of the titans Sunday night at WrestleMania 42 Night 2.

Femi, who made his WWE main roster debut in this year’s Royal Rumble match, joined a prestigious list of names to win their WrestleMania debut match. This list includes names such as Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Randy Orton, The Rock, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, and The Undertaker.

During the WrestleMania Post-Show, Femi made an extremely bold claim about what he did to Brock Lesnar.

“It feels amazing,” Femi said. “It’s one thing to tell everyone what you are, and it’s another thing to show everybody exactly what you are. That is what I did tonight. I took 25 years of history. I took 25 years of dominance from the Beast, and I made it null. I am who I say I am. I am the Ruler, the Destroyer, the Bringer of War, Oba Femi.”

Emotional Brock Lesnar left gloves, boots in ring following match

The finish to the match came as Lesnar hit an F-5 on Femi, but the rookie quickly rose to his feet. He then hit the future WWE Hall of Famer Lesnar with a massive chokeslam and a Fall from Grace, to secure his first career WrestleMania win. Femi became the first non-former WWE Champion to knock off the Beast Incarnate at ‘The Showcase of the Immortals’, although that could change in the near future.

“I was fazed. I understood how big the challenge was ahead of me,” Femi continued. “But, you can’t show fear to someone like that. He feasts on stuff like that. Once he knows you’re afraid, that’s when his confidence starts to rise. I knew from the beginning that if I showed any ounce of fear, I knew it would be over for me.”

Following the match, a visibly emotional Brock Lesnar left his gloves and boots in the middle of the ring. He then hugged his longtime friend and advocate Paul Heyman, before heading to the back.

If this is the end of the road for Lesnar, what a ride it was. Across his illustrious WWE career, Lesnar won the WWE Championship seven times, Universal Championship 10 times, the Royal Rumble twice (2003 and 2022), the King of the Ring (2002), and Money in the Bank (2019). He will also forever be remembered as the man who snapped The Undertaker‘s Streak at WrestleMania XXX.

Before he could hang the boots up for good, however, he more than passed the torch to Oba Femi.