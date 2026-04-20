With Brock Lesnar in the rearview mirror for Oba Femi following Sunday night’s win at WrestleMania 42 Night 2, the newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion looks to be The Ruler’s new target.

In the main event of the show, Roman Reigns defeated CM Punk to win the title, marking his first reign with a world championship since early 2024. It, however, didn’t take long for challengers to start staking their claim for the title. Femi did just that on the WrestleMania Post-Show.

“I think tomorrow is a celebration,” Femi said. “I think in the coming weeks is the establishment of a new main event player. And I think at the end of the year, the OTC can get some!”

"THE OTC CAN GET SOME" 😤@Obaofwwe is letting the Tribal Chief KNOW he has arrived! pic.twitter.com/qEZmN3m8TF — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2026

Oba Femi and Roman Reigns were two of the biggest winners from all of WrestleMania 42 weekend. Femi defeated Brock Lesnar, and Reigns is once again world champion in the WWE. The two have not yet crossed paths in the company, although that could be on the horizon for one of the best of all time, and one of the fastest rising rookies in WWE history.

During Roman Reigns‘ interview on the Post-Show, fans chanted ‘OBA’ when Reigns’ future was discussed. He stood up out of his seat, smiled at the friends, and responded to the chants.

“Oba had a big night,” Reigns said. “Oba, you gonna kill me? You’re still a little fresh in this business. You did a big thing tonight, but I’ve done that many times. And, I’ve done that with a title on the line. I took it and defended it. Let’s see how you do during the summer. Then, we’ll know if you can step up to the Greatest of all Time.”

Emotional Brock Lesnar left gloves, boots in ring following match

The finish to the match between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar came as Lesnar hit an F-5 on Femi. Femi, however, quickly rose to his feet. He then hit the future WWE Hall of Famer with a massive chokeslam and a Fall from Grace to secure his first career WrestleMania win. Femi became the first non-former WWE Champion to knock off the Beast Incarnate at ‘The Showcase of the Immortals’, although that could change in the near future.

Following the match, a visibly emotional Brock Lesnar left his gloves and boots in the middle of the ring. He then hugged his longtime friend and advocate Paul Heyman, before heading to the back.

If this is the end of the road for Lesnar, what a ride it was. Across his illustrious WWE career, Lesnar won the WWE Championship seven times, Universal Championship 10 times, the Royal Rumble twice (2003 and 2022), the King of the Ring (2002), and Money in the Bank (2019). He will also forever be remembered as the man who snapped The Undertaker‘s Streak at WrestleMania XXX.

Before he could hang the boots up for good, however, he more than passed the torch to Oba Femi. He has more than proven to be a potential foe for Reigns down the line.