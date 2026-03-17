Oba Femi drops Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW, answers open challenge for WrestleMania 42

WWE Monday Night Raw opened by confirming a major singles matchup for WrestleMania 42. Oba Femi has answered Brock Lesnar’s open challenge after interrupting his confrontation with Seth Rollins.

Rollins opened the show calling out The Vision‘s Austin Theory and Logan Paul. This prompted the arrival of Paul Heyman — who Rollins curb stomped during last weeks show — who looked like he hasn’t shaved, or showered for that matter since getting attacked.

Heyman brought out Lesnar to do his dirty work. The two future Hall of Famers stood face to face for a moment, and it appeared as if we’d be getting a Lesnar-Rollins WrestleMania match. That was until Femi’s music hit.

The crowd chanted his name the whole way down to the ring. He dropped Lesnar with his finisher, Fall Fram Grace. He stood on his limp body and pointed to the WrestleMania sign, effectively accepting the open challenge the former WWE and UFC Champion laid out a few weeks ago.

THE RULER IS HERE AND JUST DROPPED BROCK LESNAR! 👑



DId @Obaofwwe just accept Brock Lesnar's Open Challenge for #WrestleMania? pic.twitter.com/hL9UvXmV7O — WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2026

“Holy sh*t!” Michael Cole, the voice of WWE, exclaimed as Femi pounded on his chest. The crowd reacted as you’d expect. Cole later said that he couldn’t get the visual of Femi lifting Lesnar so high out of his head.

This will be the biggest singles match of Femi’s young career. Of course, Femi is one of WWE’s fastest-rising stars after joining the main roster. He signed with the WWE in 2021 through its NIL program before making his debut less than a year later. He’s a former two-time NXT Champion, and a former one-time NXT North American Champion, and many believe he’s poised for a world championship on the main roster as well.

All this came after a standout track & field career in college. It began at the University of Lagos in Nigeria, his home country, before relocating to the United States and transferring to Middle Tennessee State University. He later transferred to Alabama in 2019 where he’d go on to win the SEC shot put title at the indoor conference championship event in both 2021 and 2022 and one outdoor title in 2021.

Now, he’ll be challenging Brock Lesnar in a singles match for WrestleMania. The two night event is slated for Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19.