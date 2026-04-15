Oba Femi opens up about 'meteoric' rise in WWE ahead of WrestleMania 42 match vs. Brock Lesnar

Oba Femi is set to take on Brock Lesnar in, quite literally, one of the biggest singles match during WrestleMania 42 weekend. 82,000 fans inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas are expected to chant Femi’s name as he marches down to the ring of one of the most highly-anticipated bouts in recent WWE memory.

None of this could have happened if not for a DM on Instagram from a WWE representative asking him to try out in a recent interview with CNN. Femi was coming off a stellar Track & Field career throwing shot put at Alabama, and even had aspirations of competing in the Olympics.

The message changed the trajectory of his athletics career. Femi said, “the rest is history.”

“I’m guessing they saw the package. They saw the size,” Femi, who is billed at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, said. “They saw some of my throwing videos. I showcased some sort of intensity during my throwing. I’m sure that’s what drew them to the market.”

Femi took the opportunity and in Dec. 2021, he signed with WWE while still in school at Alabama. He graduated in May 2022, reported to the performance center in August and by November, he debut on NXT television.

He became a consistent presence on NXT beginning the following year and became one of the brand’s most popular stars. Femi left NXT as a two-time NXT Champion and a one-time NXT North American Champion.

After being called up to the main roster at the beginning of the year, his popularity has since become stronger than ever. He’s exposed to a wider viewing audience on Monday Night Raw now, and he’s set to battle a future Hall of Famer in Brock Lesnar at the biggest wrestling show of the year.

Femi hasn’t been handed anything along the way dating back to his days throwing for the Crimson Tide. He’s put in the necessary work since arriving in WWE. He’s connected with the fans, and now, he’s getting to enjoy the fruits of his labor.

“Your habits, like discipline, you motivate yourself, and you become stronger, emotionally, physically, athletically,” Femi said. “You become well rounded as a person, you know. And that’s why my rise has been quite meteoric in a sense, because I had all those qualities doing the shot put, and all I had to do was transfer it over.”

Femi and Lesnar’s one-on-one bout is scheduled for night two of WrestleMania 42, which is set for Sunday. A win for Femi would solidify him as one of the company’s stars of the future — if he isn’t already.