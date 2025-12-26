Obituary for Greg Biffle released, celebration of life being planned

The official obituary for Greg Biffle has been released. A celebration of life is currently being planned in the wake of his death. Greg lost his life in a plane crash on December 18, 2025, along with his wife and two young children, and three family friends as well.

Greg Biffle died at the age of 55. His 56th birthday would have been on December 23, 2025. In the aftermath of the plane crash, the NASCAR world has gathered to honor and remember Biffle and his family.

“Gregory Jack Biffle, 55, of Mooresville, North Carolina, passed away on December 18, 2025,” the obituary starts. “Greg was born in Portland, Oregon on December 23, 1969 to Garland Jack and Sally Biffle.

“He is preceded in death by his wife, Cristina Grossu, 35, daughter, Emma Biffle, 14, son, Ryder Biffle, 5, and his father, Jack Biffle. Greg is survived by his mother, Sally Biffle, his brother, Jeffrey Biffle (Kelly), his niece and her son, Jordyn Carpenter (David) and Jack Carpenter, and his niece Megan Waldron (Klynten) and her daughter Charlotte.

“Greg grew up in Vancouver, Washington. He was guided by his father in pursuit of machinery, fabrication, and racing. Through determination and talent, he joined Roush Racing as a professional driver and went on to win countless races and two championships over the span of nearly 20 years. He left a lasting impact on the sport and was named one of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers.

“He had a million hobbies and was good at all of them. He loved to fish, tinker and buy equipment, race in he sand dunes, but most of all he loved to be around people. He supported and cared for every friend he had. He was intelligent and curious with an answer to almost any problem. His life was loud, busy, full, and fast.

“Greg was a dedicated philanthropist. He cared for animal welfare, creating the Greg Biffle Foundation to provide grants to humane societies across the country. He was a member of the board of Lake Norman Human and helped build their facilities. Greg was also passionate about blood donation as a universal donor. Once he retired from racing he started dabbling in hurricane relief by driving to Florida with extra fuel for stranded individuals and helping transport displaced animals from the shelters. What became most notable was his work in Western North Carolina during Hurricane Helene. He risked his life to help others, and would never second-guess it. To many, he was a hero.

“He loved his children and wife without limit. Cristina was a perfect match for his energy and enthusiasm, but brought balance to his day-to-day. Emma (Mother-Nicole) was his love in the purest form. She helped him slow down, be softer, and served as a reminder of what was in his heart when days were long. Ryder was his right hand and reignited the innocent joy of boyhood for Greg, with endless laughs and jokes. They loved to travel to the Bahamas to disconnect and cherish their time together. The impact the family had on so many people will be felt forever. They will be missed dearly, and impossible to forget.

“The family encourages charitable donations in honor of Greg’s service-minded spirit through the Red Cross and Lake Norman Humane. A celebration of life is being planned. Details will be shared when available. Thank you for your continued support of our privacy during this difficult time.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Greg Biffle, his entire family, and all those who lost their lives. May their memories be a blessing to those who knew them.