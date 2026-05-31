Odell Beckham Jr. optimistic about potential return to New York Giants

While attending a celebrity softball game near his old stomping grounds, Odell Beckham Jr. almost felt like a New York Giant again. A reunion could be on the table, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Speaking with the New York Post, Beckham felt the love of the Giants fans in attendance, saying he really never wanted to leave. A first round pick in 2014 out of LSU, Beckham played for New York until 2019. Ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft, following five seasons with the Giants, the team traded him to the Cleveland Browns.

Since then, Beckham bounced around with the Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins through 2024 and did not play last year. Even with a Super Bowl ring with LA in 2021 on his finger, nothing felt steady like the Giants.

“Man, it feels great,” Beckham said of the reception. “You know, it’s a place I never wanted to leave, and it’s just a special place in my heart, just to see all these big blue jerseys. Just hoping for the best.”

Beckham played in just nine games last year, logging nine catches for 55 yards. He hasn’t played a full season since 2019 with the Browns, as well as 2016 with the Giants.

In 2021, when Beckham won a Super Bowl with the Rams, he was traded midseason from Cleveland, but had 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games with LA. In the postseason, he had 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns, including one in the Super Bowl vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, that’s when Beckham tore his ACL and he did not play with any team the following year.

It’s been 10 years since Beckham topped 1,000 yards in a season and showcased his abilities to be arguably the best in the NFL in the early portion of his career. But perhaps a swan song with the Giants is just what he needs.

“You just rely on the things you always rely on, which is my faith, and you know God has placed a special purpose and journey for me,” Beckham said. “Just being able to spend that time away just made me realize some things. I left some things unfinished, so hopefully we’ll see … I guess we’re gonna find out soon.”

All told, Beckham has 575 catches in his career for 7,987 yards, 59 touchdowns and 13.9 yards per catch. He was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, named Second-Team All-Pro twice (2015 and ‘16) and was a three-time Pro Bowler (2014-16) with the Giants.