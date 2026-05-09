Odell Beckham, New York Giants rumors: John Harbaugh offers latest on workout of WR

Folks in the Big Apple are hoping for a reunion between wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants. Beckham, who most recently played for the Miami Dolphins back in 2024, recently worked out for the team. But to this point, there has not been an agreement between the two sides.

Even so, there is still plenty of communication. Giants head coach John Harbaugh revealed that he spoke to Beckham on multiple occasions during the week.

“Talked to Odell a lot, probably three of four times in the last week, [see] where he’s at, where we’re at,” Harbaugh said on Saturday. “He’s in Arizona right now, training and spending time with his son. The goal for right now is for him to train and get as ready as he can be. And then we’ll see where we’re at at that time.”

There is a prior relationship between Beckham and Harbaugh. A one-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens took place in 2023, where Beckham played in 14 games. Of course, Harbaugh was still the head coach at the time. So, there is a great deal of familiarity with all the parties involved.

More than anything, the question surrounding Beckham is whether the move makes sense from a football perspective. Health remains something that Beckham deals with in the later stages of his NFL career.

“We have just such an honest conversation about it,” Harbaugh said. “It’s got to be right for both parties. Odell wants to be the kind of player that can make a difference. I’m pretty sure that he can make a team in the National Football League right now. But can he make a difference and is it something he wants to do and is his body going to hold up the way he wants it to?”

Beckham got drafted out of LSU back in 2014 with the No. 12 overall pick. Five seasons were spent with the Giants, where he caught 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns. All three of Beckham’s double-digit touchdown campaigns came in New York. Obviously, there are going to be some good memories across the board.

If we are going to see No. 13 back in blue, more hurdles need to be cleared. The Giants certainly are already one of the more interesting teams entering the 2026 season. Potentially getting Beckham back in the mix only adds to the storyline.