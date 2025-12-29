Officials confirm one dead in fire that consumed Denny Hamlin's parents' home

Late last night, a fire destroyed the home of Denny Hamlin’s parents, which is owned by a company that the NASCAR driver manages. Officials have now confirmed that one person has died as a result of their injuries after being taken to the hospital. Another victim has life-threatening injuries.

The fire happened at the Gaston County home where Denny Hamlin’s parents reside on Blacksnake Road. When the fire was over, it was a complete loss of the home, according to the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department. First responders battled the blaze for two hours.

As the investigation continues into what caused the fire, officials have reported that one person has died as a result of their injuries, according to WCNC of Charlotte. We do not know the identity of the person who died or the person who is still in the hospital.

As of this moment, Denny Hamlin has not released a statement on the matter. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hamlin family as this situation unfolds and more information comes out.

For the NASCAR community, it is another week with more tragedy. There is still mourning and concern over the death of Greg Biffle and his family and friends in a plane crash earlier this month. Now, even more reason for concern, worry, and likely more mourning.

The last two weeks have been somber in the racing community. However, these are times when people tend to rally around each other. Tragedy can bring out the best in people. Let’s hope Denny Hamlin and his family feel that love as they navigate through this awful situation.

Kyle Larson sends message to Denny Hamlin and family

As Kyle Larson prepares to race tonight in Australia, he took the time to send a message to Denny Hamlin and his family. The home of Hamlin’s parents caught on fire last night, resulting in the death of one person and the hospitalization of another. No word on who those individuals are at this time.

Kyle Larson has been in Perth for the High Limit International event. Despite the time zone difference, Larson made sure to make it known he was thinking about Denny Hamlin and his family during this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hamlin family and their loved ones,” Larson wrote on social media. The two drivers are fierce competitors on the track, but friends off the track. Kind words from Larson as the Hamlin family works thorugh this tragedy.

Even across the globe, the NASCAR community manages to come together in times like this. Kyle Larson’s kind words are short and simple, but they mean so much. All of our thoughts and prayers here at On3 are with the Hamlin family. We will provide updates as they come from local officials.