On Sunday, the Speedy Eagles take on the Washington Fighters to decide Super Bowl LX. At least, that was the matchup that Olympians and those abroad in Milan Cortina came up with when tasked with guessing the names of the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots based only on their logos.

The results, as expected, were hilarious. From the Seahawks being mistaken for Falcon Something and Eagle(?) — which, to be fair, are technically two different NFL franchises — to the Patriots being called Captain America and the … New Orleans Guys? Watch the full video below:

When it comes to NFL expansion franchise names, Milan Cortina has SEVERAL options. 👀 pic.twitter.com/MsOGrmj1YY — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 8, 2026

Super Bowl Sunday comes two days after the opening ceremony in Italy. Athletes would participate in processions at two other venues in Predazzo, Livigno and Cortina d’Ampezzo. It was the first time in history that two cauldrons were lit in different locations (Arco della Pace in Milan and Piazza Dibona in Cortina).

By the time the Super Bowl begins, 13 of the 116 medal events will be completed. As of this writing, just one American has won gold — Breezy Johnson. The 30-year-old won the gold in the women’s downhill in Alpine Skiing on Sunday. That was the same event in which Team USA star Lindsey Vonn fractured her leg.

As for the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are an unlikely pairing to have made this year’s championship game. Both franchises missed the postseason during the 2024-25 season, but rattled off 14-3 finishes to the regular season before marching their ways to the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC for their efforts. The blew out the San Francisco 49es 41-6 in the Divisional round before sneaking past the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in the NFC Championship game.

Despite New England’s record, the Patriots were the No. 2 seed in the AFC. They had to go through the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans at home in the Wild Card and Divisional Rounds, respectively, and Denver Broncos on the road in the AFC Championship to make it to the big game.

The Patriots are seeking their seventh Super Bowl win all-time. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have won it once in 2014.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LX slated for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasted live on NBC, as well as being streamed on Peacock.