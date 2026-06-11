Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs signs with Real American Freestyle

Olympic Gold Medalist and six-time World Champion Jordan Burroughs signed with Real American Freestyle, the promotion announced Thursday. Arguably the American GOAT, Burroughs will make his debut at RAF 12 in Cleveland on August 22nd.

Burroughs’ seven combined gold medals are the most for any freestyle wrestler in American history. A Nebraska alum and New Jersey native, Burroughs competed as recently as the 2024 World Championships at 79 KG.

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A career 74 KG wrestler, Burroughs moved up during the 2024 calendar year after falling short at the Olympic Trials. He had competed at the 2012 (Gold), ’16 and ’20 Olympics as the USA representative.

Moving up to 79 KG for the World Championships after the 2024 Olympics, Burroughs claimed the Team USA spot but went 2-1 at the championships, falling short of a medal. Still, Burroughs’ resume speaks for itself.

Jordan Burroughs returning to wrestling at Real American Freestyle

As of now, no opponent or weight class has been announced for Burroughs. However, fans will be awaiting the announcement as we get closer to RAF’s one-year anniversary of the league.

He currently runs All I See Is Gold Academy in his native New Jersey. Now, he’ll add “competitor” back to his list of jobs as he competes under the Real American Freestyle banner.

“Real American Freestyle (RAF), the first unscripted professional freestyle wrestling league and the new home for the sport’s elite, announces today that Jordan Burroughs, the most decorated wrestler in American history, has signed with the promotion for RAF 12 in Cleveland on August 22nd,” the release read. “Taking place at Rocket Arena, the event celebrates the one-year anniversary of RAF’s launch, bringing the promotion back to the city where it launched its historic debut event and sparked a new era for professional wrestling in August 2025.”

Real American Freestyle is streamed exclusively on FOX Nation. Fans and viewers can watch HERE.

While in college, Burroughs was a three-time All-American for the Huskers, winning two national titles in 2009 and ’11. Burroughs finished with a 128-20 career record before moving onto the freestyle scene as a professional.