Days after initially expressing “mixed emotions” about representing the United States in this month’s 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy, Team USA freestyle skier Hunter Hess responded to being called a “real loser” by U.S. President Donald Trump this weekend. But rather then addressing the online vitriol directed at him by America’s 45th and 47th president, the 27-year-old Hess chose “love” instead.

“I love my country. There is so much that is great about America, but there are always things that could be better,” Hess’ said on his personal Instagram on Monday. “One of the many things that makes this country so amazing is that we have the right and the freedom to point that out. The best part of the Olympics is that it brings people together, and when so many of us are divided we need that more than ever. I cannot wait to represent Team USA next week when I compete. Thanks to everyone for their support.”

During a press conference last Friday, Hess was among several members of Team USA who responded to questions about the political and social unrest plaguing his home country. Reporters specifically cited Trump’s controversial immigration enforcement efforts like those in Chicago, Los Angeles and Minneapolis, which have set off nationwide protests.

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think,” Hess said Friday, via Oregon’s KGW8. “It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t. For me, it’s more (that) I’m representing my friends and family back home, the people that represented before me, all the things that I believe are good about the U.S.

“I think if it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

On Sunday, after Hess’ comments had made the rounds on social media over the weekend. President Trump then blasted the member of the United States’ Olympic contingent in a post to Truth Social, which he owns.

“U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics,” President Trump wrote Sunday morning. “If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Hess, currently ranked No. 2 in the World Cup freeski halfpipe event, will participate in the men’s freeski halfpipe qualifier on Feb. 19. The men’s final is set for Friday, Feb. 20.