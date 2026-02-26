Once again, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest offseason question surrounds Aaron Rodgers. Last year, it was whether he’d sign with the franchise, and now all eyes are on if he’ll come back for another season.

Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last year and helped them to the playoffs. But at age 42, retirement could very well be in the cards, and there were some cryptic hints late in the 2025 season.

However, Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan said the franchise is open to the idea of another year with Rodgers at quarterback. He confirmed conversations have taken place, including with new head coach Mike McCarthy.

“The door’s open to have Aaron back. I’ve had conversations with him,” Khan said, via NFL.com’s Nick Shook. “I spoke to him last week. Mike McCarthy has spoke to him. He knows how we feel about him. Right now, we’re proceeding. … He’s a free agent, and he’s not on the roster, but he knows how we feel about him.”

Rodgers put together a strong regular season with Pittsburgh to help the Steelers make the postseason. He threw for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns, to seven interceptions, across 16 starts. He missed one game due to injury after he broke his wrist, but was otherwise healthy.

But even while awaiting a decision from Aaron Rodgers, Khan said the Steelers are still on the hunt for their next franchise quarterback. That player could even be on the roster after Pittsburgh selected Will Howard out of Ohio State last year. He sat behind Rodgers and Mason Rudolph on the depth chart this past season, though he did not get to play in a regular-season game.

The Steelers also have the No. 21 pick in this year’s NFL Draft, and former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has been mentioned as a potential option if he’s still on the board. Still, Khan praised Howard and what he brings to the table, especially as McCarthy takes over as head coach.

“Like all the fans, we’re all searching for the next franchise player, the guy that’s gonna be our quarterback for the next 10 to 15 years. It might be Will,” Khan said. “We don’t know. We’re excited to work with Will. Really liked him coming out last year. Unfortunately, he got hurt and we didn’t get a chance to see him in the preseason. But we’ve watched his progression in practice, and it’s been exciting. I know the new coaching staff, specially coach McCarthy, is really excited to work with him.”