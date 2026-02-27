OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 qualifying cancelled: Connor Mosack on pole, lineup set for NASCAR Truck Series race
Will lead the field to green for the OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 from the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, after qualifying for Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race was cancelled. In the third weekend of the young season, the trucks line up with the IndyCar Series rather than traveling to the same road course where the Cup Series will compete.
The race is scheduled to start at 12 pm ET on Saturday, slated for 80 laps around NASCAR’s first road course opportunity of the season. The broadcast is slated for FOX, with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series to follow at 3 pm ET on CW from Circuit of the Americas. The weekend concludes on Sunday, with the Cup Series race starting at 3:30 pm ET on Fox in Austin, Texas.
Full running order:
Row 1: Connor Mosack | Gio Ruggiero
Row 2: Jimmy Hinchcliffe | Ben Rhodes
Row 3: Chandler Smith | Dario Franchitti
Row 4: Wesley Slimp | Landen Lewis
Row 5: Jake Garcia | Adam Andretti
Row 6: Justin Haley | Daniel Dye
Row 7: Tyler Ankrum | Andres Perez
Row 8: Brenden Queen | Colin Braun
Row 9: Stewart Friesen | Tyler Reif
Row 10: Kaden Honeycutt | Kris Wright
Row 11: Mini Tyrell | Ty Majeski
Row 12: Frankie Muniz | Jackson Lee
Row 13: Grant Enfinger | Carter Fartuch
Row 14: Nathan Nicholson | Layne Riggs
Row 15: Tanner Gray | Cole Butcher
Row 16: Christian Eckes | Derek White
Row 17: Dawson Sutton | Daniel Hemric
Row 18: Ben Maier | Timmy Hill
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
The NASCAR season is just underway, as Week 3 kicks off just outside Tampa, Florida. With 25 races scheduled for the Craftsman Truck Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.
Top 10
Chandler Smith currently leads the Craftsman Truck Series standings through two weeks, taking the checkered flag at Daytona to start the season. Gio Ruggiero sits in second with a pair of Top Five finishes while Ben Rhoades sits third. Meanwhile, other drivers will look to shake off a slow start and rise up the board quickly.
No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Craftsman Truck Series, that means 10 drivers battling from Race 19 on for the championship.