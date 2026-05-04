Drew Allar is officially on to the next level, but not without some lingering questions about how he got there. After being selected No. 76 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2026 NFL Draft, Allar’s development at Penn State is now under the microscope, especially from within the Big Ten itself.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, one opposing conference coach didn’t hold back when evaluating Allar’s time in Happy Valley. They dished to ESPN in a recent interview.

“Hopefully [Pittsburgh] will be a coaching staff that can maximize what he’s good at,” the coach said. “I’m not really sure that was the case [at Penn State].”

As you can see, it’s a pointed yet fair critique. Moving forward, it adds another layer to a prospect who has long been viewed as both intriguing and unfinished.

Allar certainly looked the part in Happy Valley. At 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, with a high-end arm and prototypical size, he entered college as one of the most highly touted quarterbacks in the country. Over four seasons, he showed flashes of that potential, particularly during a strong 2024 campaign in which he threw for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns.

However, consistency proved elusive. Allar’s senior season was cut short after six games due to a knee injury, halting what many hoped would be a defining year. Even before the injury, questions remained about his decision-making and ability to elevate in big moments.

Those concerns showed up repeatedly in pre-draft evaluations. While his tools were undeniable, NFL teams had to weigh whether his development had plateaued or if there was still another level to unlock in the right system.

That’s where the Steelers come in. Pittsburgh is betting on traits. The franchise inked Allar to a four-year, $7.1 million rookie deal, signaling belief that his upside is still worth investing in. And in a quarterback room that values development, there’s an opportunity for a reset.

That’s what this next chapter feels like. A reset of expectations for Allar, as well as coaching and growth. The anonymous Big Ten coach’s comment may sting, but it also underscores the central question surrounding Allar’s career regarding whether his inconsistency is a product of his environment or simply who he is as a player.

The answer now shifts to the NFL. For Allar, the path forward is clear. Prove there’s more, or prove the anonymous doubters right in the long run.