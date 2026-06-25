Otega Oweh drafted, traded to Oklahoma City Thunder: Analysis, contract details, more

The Miami Heat selected Kentucky guard Otega Oweh with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brown spent the last two years of his college career with the Wildcats after beginning his career at Oklahoma.

As a recruit, Oweh was ranked as a four-star prospect. He checked in as the No. 75 overall player in the nation and the No. 12 player at the shooting guard position in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Otega Oweh emerged as a big-time contributor in his sophomore season at Oklahoma, but he really turned into a star at Kentucky. He averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a senior in 2025-26.

At the NBA Combine, Oweh checked in at 6 foot 4.25 barefoot and weighed 216 pounds. He had a 6 foot 8.25 wingspan and a standing reach of 8 foot 5..

The NBA does not assign specific contract values for second-round picks, allowing teams to negotiate with the player. While they are able to offer a fully-guaranteed deal, they can also offer non-guaranteed money to mitigate risk. This section will be updated when Oweh’s contract is made public.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Otega Oweh

As he gets ready to take his talents to the next level, Oweh can rest on a productive college career. He gave scouts and draft analysts alike plenty to evaluate.

“Otega Oweh has shown the ability to score the ball at an elite level while in a high-usage role, needing to scale the production to stick at the next level,” On3’s James Fletcher III said. “He also lacks an efficient 3-point shot, which would help make the translation easier as he looks to become a more consistent defender.”

NBADraft.net also provided an in-depth analysis of Otega Oweh before the 2026 NBA Draft. The publication wrote the following:

“Oweh projects as a defensive-minded rotation wing who can carve out a role through toughness, physicality, and energy … His ability to guard multiple perimeter positions and pressure the rim gives him a clear pathway to minutes early in his career … Long-term value will hinge on improving his shooting consistency and decision-making as a secondary creator … If the jumper stabilizes and he tightens his reads offensively, he has the tools to become a high-level role player in a playoff rotation.”