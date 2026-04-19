'Our race is done': Ryan Blaney slams into AJ Allmendinger on pit road during Cup race at Kansas
Pit road has been adventure for Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 team this season. Blaney made more noise on pit road Sunday at Kansas Speedway, though this time, it impacted another driver and team.
During Stage 1 green flag pit stops, Blaney was coming out of his box when he slammed into AJ Allmendinger, who was entering his. An understandably lengthy stay on pit road followed for Allmendinger, who was dejected about the incident.
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“Our race is done,” he said over the radio.
After the contact with Blaney on pit road, Allmendinger is running last in 37th, two laps down. It’s going to be a tough afternoon from here on out for Allmendinger, who entered Sunday’s race 20th in the points standings.
Blaney, meanwhile, was told the team looked at pictures to see if his No. 12 Ford sustained damage. There was none, and Blaney said that his steering was OK. Blaney, who started ninth, finished 15th in Stage 1.
This story is developing…