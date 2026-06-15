Over/Under Win Totals for entire Big 12 released going into 2026 football season

The win totals were revealed for the entire Big 12 Conference going into the 2026 college football season. The odds are courtesy of BetMGM.

As far as the favorites this year, it starts with Texas Tech at the top, especially since QB Brendan Sorsby is eligible for the year amid his ongoing gambling saga. But others could still take hold of the Big 12.

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Without further ado, let’s dive into the latest odds in the Big 12. Be prepared to find your favorite win totals, whether you take the over or under.

Over: +150

Under: -200

BetMGM set a high bar for Texas Tech’s win total this year. It’s the highest in the Big 12. With the way their schedule sets up and the fact that Brendan Sorsby is eligible, the Red Raiders are the favorite.

They won the Big 12 last season and made the CFP and all they did was reload this offseason. It’s hard to envision this team winning 10 games or fewer this year.

Over: -135

Under: +105

Morgan Scalley takes over as head coach of Utah now that Kyle Whittingham is at Michigan. Whittingham at least left the program in capable hands after an 11-win season.

QB Devon Dampier and RB Wayshawn Parker are back, but the offense will see a lot of new faces. On defense, linebacker Johnathan Hall and DB Jackson Bennee are back. Even with new players in many spots, Utah should still be able to contend for the Big 12 and is favored to hit the over on its projected win total.

Over: -125

Under: +100

BYU’s only losses were to Texas Tech in the regular season and the Big 12 championship last year. But the Cougars are a little further behind the Red Raiders, and maybe Utah, this year.

Bear Bachmeier returns at QB for the Cougars after a stellar freshman season. LJ Martin returns at RB, four offensive linemen make their way back and there’s a good linebacker pair in Isaiah Glasker and Siale Esera leading the defense.

Over: -110

Under: -120

The Wildcats welcomed back program darling Collin Klein as their head coach after he was the OC at Texas A&M. Is it a perfect hire? On paper, sure. It could lead to a good amount of wins, though.

That doesn’t mean it’ll translate to a Big 12 title. Still, Klein will get a crack at unlocking the puzzle that is QB Avery Johnson, but the offensive line could be concerning with only tackle John Pastore back in the fold. Twelve transfers on defense highlight that transformation, but even with a mixed bag right now in Manhattan, Kansas State should be in the thick of the Big 12 race

Over: -165

Under: +130

Willie Fritz goes into Year 3 with the Cougars and is 14-11 coming into 2026. After a 4-8 campaign, they went 10-3 last year, but are projected to be in the middle of the pack this fall within the Big 12. Still, they are favored to go over 7.5 wins.

QB Conner Weigman is back and things finally clicked for the veteran signal caller last fall (2,705 yards, 36 total touchdowns. Fritz also landed an exciting transfer class with three all-conference linemen and added Oregon RB Makhi Hughes. On defense, DBs Kentrell Webb, Jordan Allen and Will James are back. Competing for the Big 12 will be tough with the schedule, but don’t count out the Cougars.

Over: +115

Under: -145

Brent Brennan pushed the right buttons last year to get Arizona to solid competitive levels in the Big 12. It helped that defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales did a great job shuffling amid a lot of injuries, too. However, BetMGM isn’t anticipating the same level of success, as the Wildcats are favored to go under 7.5 wins.

QB Noah Fifita is the headlining returner for this squad this year and WR Gio Richardson is expected to step up. The Week 2 matchup against BYU might be massive in determining if this team is in the good or the great tier of the conference.

Over: -155

Under: +120

TCU has a rough schedule ahead of it this year, especially in the Big 12. It’s going to be tough to get a lot of wins when you have to play the likes of Texas Tech, Utah and BYU, among others.

Sonny Dykes has led this program to a national title game and has won 36 games in four seasons, which is pretty good. But after reaching the pinnacle, the Frogs haven’t recaptured that magic. Still, RB Jeremy Payne is back and there’s a solid receiving corps for new QB Jaden Craig (Harvard). If the pass rush can return, this will be a multi-dimensional team in 2026.

Over: -130

Under: +100

Kenny Dillingham is 22-16 in three years, but has made the College Football Playoff before, getting a bye with that Big 12 title and nearly knocking off Texas to make the semifinals. But the Sun Devils underwent a lot of changes ahead of 2026, including at QB with Sam Leavitt transferring to LSU.

The QB battle is undecided, but there’s some good talent around the offense, including RBs Kyson Brown and Jason Brown Jr. Guys expected to step up on defense are DL CJ Fite and DBs Adrian Wilson, Montana Warren and Rodney Bimage Jr.

Over: +135

Under: -175

Dave Aranda has done wonders at Baylor, but that’s looking more like a flash in the pan. The Bears won the Big 12 in 2021 but haven’t won more than eight games since then.

Coming off a 5-7 season, this could be make-or-break for the Bears and the oddsmakers don’t like their total of 6.5. You might have to take the under and miss out on a bowl game again.

Over: -175

Under: +135

Rich Rodriguez and the over? There might be reason to take that bet as BetMGM gives the Mountaineers a total of 5.5 wins this season.

Michael Hawkins transferred in at QB and is expected to take over. Perhaps a revamped offense will lead this team to the postseason in 2026, but not necessarily to contend for the Big 12 title just yet.

Big 12 win totals for 2026 season

Oklahoma State – 5.5

Over: -200

Under: +150

UCF – 5.5

Over: -170

Under: +130

Kansas – 5.5

Over: -160

Under: +125

Iowa State – 5.5

Over: +115

Under: -150

Cincinnati – 5.5

Over: +115

Under: -`59

Colorado – 4.5

Over: +135

Under: -175

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